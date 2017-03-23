Remy Ma Dissing Nicki Minaj As Jealous? — People Get Mad You ‘Hold Your Head Up’

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Remy Ma is enjoying the fruits of her success after teaming up with Mariah Carey, however is she dissing Nicki Minaj for being jealous? The rapper posted a cryptic message about people getting mad when you ‘hold your head up high!’

Remy Ma, 36, has released two scathing diss tracks about her rival Nicki Minaj, 34, and it seems like she’s not burying the hatchet yet. The Love & Hip Hop star rapped on Mariah Carey‘s remix “I Don’t” on March 23, causing many to believe that Nicki’s nemeses are teaming up to make a statement. Remy also re-posted a message about how envy isn’t a good look, but is it directed towards Nicki? “Sometimes jealousy isn’t only because of what you have materialistically; people envy how others love you, show love to you, and have love for you,” Remy’s cryptic post began.

#StayHumble #StayGrateful #Blessed🙏 Thank you for being you baby girl @biancaisking 😘 #RemyMafia #RemyMa A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

“People envy the way you handled a situation that they would have probably died over,” the message continues. “What they thought would’ve broke you, didn’t. They can’t stand to see you hold your head up high. Some people envy your intelligence and how you could make things happen. They envy because something that they couldn’t get past, you passed with flying colors.”

Mariah’s song is about the bitter end of her relationship with James Packer, so Nicki isn’t actually called out during the track. However, both ladies have openly discussed their disdain for the “Anaconda” rapper, so fans are convinced they are trying to make a statement with their collaboration! Meanwhile, Remy and Nicki are still in an all-out hip-hop war, especially after Remy’s brutal 7-minute diss track “ShETHER” and Nicki’s epic follow-up “No Frauds.”

Remy last performed “ShETHER” in Atlantic City on March 18 and she kept it real with her adoring crowd. “To be the queen of rap you gotta actually rap,” Remy proclaimed, while closing out her set. “Whole industry know that your sh*t is a wrap! No, to be the queen of rap you can’t have a ghostwriter, and that’s why this is my house, Flo Rida! Remy Ma, drops mic.” Yowza!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Remy Ma is cryptically shading Nicki? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.