‘L&HH’: Kirk Frost Terrified Rasheeda Will Leave Him For Good If He Fails Paternity Test

Kirk Frost could lose the love of his life Rasheeda if it turns out he did father alleged side piece Jasmine Washington’s son. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star is terrified she’ll bounce if he turns out to be the baby’s daddy.

One of the most explosive storylines on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta this season has been Kirk Frost‘s baby drama with his alleged side piece. So far, his wife Rasheeda, 34, has stood by him despite the cheating allegations, but that could all change if it’s determined that the 47-year-old is the father of Jasmine Washington‘s son. “Kirk loves Rasheeda and doesn’t want to lose her and the family they’ve created. He wants to take this paternity test but if it turns out he‘s Jasmine’s baby’s father, he knows he‘ll lose Rasheeda. That’s his worst nightmare. He‘s not prepared for that to happen. He doesn’t see his life without her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kirk and Rasheeda have been married since 1999 and have two sons Ky and Karter. While she has stood by her man during past cheating scandals, a having a baby with another woman might prove to be too much for her to take. Jasmine has threatened legal action demanding child support and a paternity test to prove he’s the father to her seven-month-old son Kannon. So far, he hasn’t stepped up to prove that he’s NOT the daddy.

“It’s real shady to Jasmine and Rasheeda both that Kirk‘s dragging his feet with this drama while these two women sit back crying and suffering. But in Kirk‘s mind, he thinks this will all just go away the longer he drags it out and that he and Rasheeda can go back to being the happy family they once were,” our insider adds. At some point this season the truth is going to have to come out one way or another! It’s not like this baby is just going to disappear.

