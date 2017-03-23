Courtesy of TMZ

Giddy up! New ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay is off and running in her quest to find Mr. Right, and took one of her suitors on a romantic horseback ride. They didn’t hit up a ranch, and instead trotted right though the heart of busy Beverly Hills. We’ve got the crazy pics.

We’re getting our very first glimpse of Rachel Lindsay in her official new role as The Bachelorette and it looks like the show wanted to set up a cute horseback riding one-on-one date between the beauty and one of her handsome suitors. The hills around L.A. are filled with amazing horse trails so they could have had a really scenic and romantic setting, but for some reason producers had Rachel and her man ride straight through the heart of bustling Beverly Hills. TMZ got ahold of the wild pics so click here to see more.

It looks like neither Rachel or her date is really appreciating the urban equestrian experience as they’re both seen looking somewhat glum while wearing ridiculous matching white Stetson hats. If we had to play cowboy through one of the poshest places on Earth, we’d feel pretty embarrassed too. Not that the 31-year-old attorney didn’t look sensational, wearing a tight white top and a smart black blazer. The outfit seemed a little too polished for a horseback ride, so maybe they went to a swanky nearby restaurant for lunch as a reward for looking so silly along one of the city’s most heavily travelled streets.

Rachel already got to meet four of her contestants on Nick Viall’s After The Final Rose special, where host Chris Harrison, 45, surprised her with introductions to the hot guys right there on the spot! One offered to fly her off to Vegas and marry her immediately, while another told the first black Bachelorette that, “I’m ready to go black and I’m never going to go back.” Yikes! Hopefully he got a do-ever when the men arrived for the taping of the introductions at the mansion because that was cringeworthy.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette? Do you think she’ll find true love?

