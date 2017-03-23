Prince Harry Planning Beach Wedding With Meghan Markle: Married By Summer?

REX/Shutterstock

Is there a royal wedding on the horizon?! When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a wedding on March 3, they reportedly got inspired to have one of their own! Now, they’re allegedly planning the most ‘romantic’ ceremony ever. Get the exciting scoop!

Do we hear wedding bells? — Well, they must be ringing somewhere, because Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 35, are reportedly planning a caribbean wedding in the winter, according to Life & Style!

After attending Harry’s friend, Tom Inskip‘s wedding in Jamaica, March 3, something apparently came over Harry. “He was blown away by the romantic setting and told friends he wants his own wedding to have a similar feel,” a source told the mag. Meghan’s reportedly always longed for a beach ceremony, so, the couple allegedly decided that a winter wedding in the caribbean had to be the way they’d tie the knot.

And, its turns out that “many of Harry’s pals own houses and islands in the Caribbean, which makes it ideal,” the mag reported. “They’re determined to make their wedding as romantic as possible.” Wow.

So cute, but… are these two even engaged? Well, according to the source, Harry reportedly popped the question in secret in late 2016. Did we miss the memo? Anyway, as you could’ve guessed, Prince William, 34, will reportedly be Harry’s best man.

As for the alleged wedding details? — Meghan reportedly wants a low-key, flowing dress. Although she wants to keep it simple, she still reportedly wants to wear a high-end designer like Ralph Lauren or Burberry. And, to match Meghan’s simple style, “the wedding will be small and private,” the mag reported, adding, “Only close family members and friends will be invited.” Sounds exclusive! The happy couple reportedly wants to plan their wedding on their own terms. In other words, they allegedly don’t mind if they don’t follow royal traditions. Oh boy.

Here’s our take on this report… let’s just pump the breaks. While we would love to see Prince Harry and Meghan tie the knot in a romantic beach ceremony as early as Christmas, we’re not even sure if these two are engaged!

But, one thing we do know is — Prince Harry and Meghan have definitely been feeling the love lately. They were spotted displaying major PDA on a sweet date night in Feb. 2017, and they looked adorable at Inskip’s wedding on March 3.

The Prince and the actress were first reported to be dating back in Oct. 2016, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. At this point, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that Harry’s going to slip a ring on Meghan’s finger very soon!

