Image Courtesy of CBS

A game show contestant definitely paid the price on March 22 when she totally wiped out while trying to win big! See this ‘Price Is Right’ competitor epically fail while trying to spin the big wheel.

The Price Is Right contestant Renee was in it to win it when she competed on the game show on March 22, but that didn’t keep her from failing miserably in the most hilarious of ways. Just look and see what happens in this clip and try and tell us it’s not hysterical.

The competitor showed up dressed to impress with actual Drew Carey-themed fingernails that she donned in honor of the game show host — but it may have been those nails that were her undoing!

When Renee went to spin that iconic big wheel, Drew told her to be cautious about handling the large contraption with her awesome nails, but novice Renee didn’t listen! And you know what happened? She lost her grip on the wheel and fell smack down on the ground. OUCH! Though the clip of Renee wiping out is hilarious, that hard hit looked like it had to have hurt big time.

Sadly, Renee did not try to spin that big old wheel one more time to get the $1 that would have gotten her into the Showcase Showdown — the area where Price Is Right dreams come true. But she definitely can look forward to the video of her falling down hard going viral. Unless that kind of fame is gonna bum her out, in which case maybe she should have tried to spin again!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Renee's hilarious fall while trying to spin the big wheel on The Price Is Right? Was it funny or totally humiliating?