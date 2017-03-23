Four Times Celebs Mastered Their Street Style Look With ‘Power Rangers’ Gear

FameFlyNet/Sara Jaye Weiss/Courtesy Photo

Now this is what we call a #TBT. The hottest street-style trend we’re spotting? All things ‘Power Rangers’ — and with the upcoming release of the movie, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. Here’s how you can take the nostalgic look and make it totally cool.

Go, go Power Rangers! Although we’re gearing up to see a whole new cast reprise the roles of our favorite lifesaving superheroes, if they ever need

a few extra hands we know who they could call: Gigi Hadid, Ashley Benson, Bella Thorne and Olivia Culpo.

It goes without saying that Gigi, Ashley, Bella and Olivia totally dominate with their effortlessly cool street style looks, so when we saw all four girls embrace the same retro tee we knew they were onto something — and with the upcoming release of the film, the time to break out your favorite ranger gear is now.

Gigi was the most recent star to slip into the tee, but it isn’t the first time she showed her support — in fact, last year she bundled up in NYC with a pink Power Rangers hat — and the trend is still very much alive.

Whether you pair your tee with a casual look like Bella’s denim shorts or glam it up with an edgy vibe like Olivia’s skirt, the options are endless. If you want to add a trendy vibe to the get-up, rock your top with a denim skirt or cropped, flared jeans and sneakers — it’s the perfect look for a movie date if you’re planning on seeing the Power Rangers on the big screen.

We especially love Ashley’s trendy look, which is perfect if the weather hasn’t totally warmed up in your area — simply layer the tee under a statement, faux-fur coat for a major look. A hot pink purse added a bold pop of color that was fun and flirty.

Who do you think pulled off the superhero look best?

