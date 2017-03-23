‘RHOA’ Stars Peter Thomas & Matt Jordan Get In Nasty Brawl During Radio Interview

Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan got into a vicious brawl during a radio interview and the cops were even called, according to a new report! The ‘RHOA’ stars ‘intensely dislike each other,’ so things turned physical in a matter of minutes!

Tell us how you really feel! Peter Thomas, 56, and Matt Jordan, 30, couldn’t keep their tempers in check during a disastrous radio interview on March 21, according to TMZ. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta stars reportedly got in a heated exchange, which went from 0 to 100 real quick. Matt allegedly threw a water bottle at Peter, then charged towards him. They both were trying to wrestle each other until the station’s staff broke it up! Cops were immediately called because it was so intense and they reportedly took an assault report from Peter against Matt.

The interview isn’t going to be released for now, however Peter is still pushing for the video to go public. “I didn’t sign the release before that. I still don’t have a problem signing the release, because I kind of want everyone to see that video,” he explained to TMZ. “[Matt] already had a lawyer contact the station and the young lady interviewing him to cease and desist. Which I don’t know why they would listen to him because he volunteered his ass walking into that station.”

“I can’t wait for you guys to see the video. He’s embarrassed.” Peter continued, explaining why Matt wouldn’t want it released. “He’s like 6-foot-5 and 250 lbs. and he thought he was going to slap me around and it didn’t work out in his favor. He didn’t think I was going to hold him in a choke hold like I did.” Their brawl reportedly comes only a day prior to Matt’s shocking claim.

Matt allegedly said that he was coached by Cynthia Bailey‘s ex, Peter, to scam his own ex, Kenya Moore, out of money. This is what supposedly caused the guys to get physical during the local radio show. Peter finalized his divorce from Cynthia earlier this year after nearly seven years of marriage. After the dramatic interview, he took to Instagram with his side of the story. “Yesterday was an interesting day,” Peter wrote. “Somebody tried me, but they got played.”

