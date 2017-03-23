The wait is over — new music from Zayn Malik is here! The singer teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR for the new track ‘Still Got Time,’ and it’s everything we hoped it’d be and more. Take a listen right here!

Zayn Malik, 24, has been hard at work on his second album, and on TK DATE, he gave us a taste at what’s to come by dropping the brand new song “Still Got Time” with PARTYNEXTDOOR. The rhythmic beat and velvety-smooth vocals on the track remind us of something Drake would do, which makes sense because PND is his protege! We dare you not to start dancing while listening to this soon-to-be-hit!

This is the first new track from the 24-year-old since his collab with Taylor Swift, 27, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which came out way back in December, so fans have certainly been ansty while waiting for it. Zayn actually first teased the song with an Instagram post on March 21, and Twitter has been buzzing in anticipation ever since! Some followers were skeptical about whether or not the tune would actually be coming “soon” like Zayn said, but he assured them, “Don’t be like that…I promise you.” He kept his word — phew!

Zayn dropped his first solo album, Mind Of Mine, in March 2016, exactly one year after his exit from One Direction. The record was successful and critically acclaimed, and Zayn made appearances on some award and television shows to promote the singles, but he never actually went on tour with the album. Instead, he got right back in the studio and has been working his magic ever since!

The “Pillowtalk” singer has been open about his struggle with anxiety — he’s had to cancel two big solo performances because of it — so that could have a lot to do with why he decided not to hit the road thus far. Hopefully with this next record he’ll change his mind?!

