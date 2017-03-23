Meek Mill Loving Remy Ma’s Revenge On Nicki Minaj With New Mariah Song Remix

Courtesy of Monster

Meek Mill’s probably on a private jet someplace with a big smile on his face after listening to Mariah Carey and Remy Ma’s ‘I Don’t’ remix. The Philly native feels Nicki Minaj’s getting exactly what she deserves and believes she got ‘clobbered’ on the new collaboration. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Mariah Carey, 46, and Meek Mill, 29, pretty much despise Nicki Minaj, 34, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that Mariah features Remy Ma, 36, on her “I Don’t” remix with YG, 27. Nicki’s ex Meek loves the remix, especially Remy’s verse and feels he can relate to every word she says.

“Damn, Remy took the words right out of Meek’s mouth. It’s as if he wrote her verse for her,” a source close to the Dreams Worth More Than Money artist tells HollywoodLife.com. “That’s exactly how he felt about Nicki right after they broke up. Meek was hurt Nicki didn’t go hard for him when he was caught up in the feud with Drake. Nicki did him dirty and he felt like she wanted Drake to win their rap battles,” the source continues. “It’s cool. Meek’s done with her now and look what’s happening, she’s getting clobbered by Remy and she’s all alone too. Damn, how the tables have turned.”

Nicki’s been fighting in this rap feud with Remy for weeks. It’s as if Nicki, who many say is the reigning queen of rap, can’t catch a break these days. There is, however, at least one person in the industry who doesn’t want to beef with Nicki, and that’s Rihanna, 29. “The last thing Rihanna wants or needs in her life is a feud with anyone, especially Nicki,” another insider reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “She loves Nicki and thinks she’s a fierce bi**h just like her who doesn’t take sh** from anyone.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki will respond to Mariah and Remy’s collaboration?

