Mariah Carey ‘Hates’ Nicki Minaj & Relished In Getting Under Her Skin With Remy Ma

REX/Shutterstock, SplashNews

Mariah Carey loved adding Remy Ma to her new remix for ‘I Don’t,’ and it’s all because of her ‘hate’ for Nicki Minaj, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Mariah loved the idea of getting under Nicki’s skin, and she has plans to throw even more shade ‘real soon.’

“Anything that Mariah [Carey] can do that would get under Nicki [Minaj]’s skin is something she will be interested in at all times. This track with Remy [Ma] was very calculated even though Remy doesn’t bash Nicki in the song. Working with other artists that share her hate for Nicki is something that gets the creative juices flowing for Mariah. Plan on seeing more subtle shade like this coming from Mariah real soon,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Uh oh! It sounds like Nicki Minaj should be nervous about new diss tracks coming her way. Mariah has never liked Nicki, and that was obviously proven during their time together on American Idol in 2012. They constantly fought on air, so of course Mariah would relish in the chance at getting under Nicki’s skin by the way of a remix featuring Remy Ma.

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, there aren’t any actual disses to Nicki on the track “I Don’t,” but having Nicki’s nemesis, Remy Ma, featured on the song, is a diss in itself. Remy and Nicki are currently in an all-out war with each other, as each rapper has released diss songs about each other. But the fact that Remy Ma joined Mariah on a track, takes this war to a whole new level.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised to learn Mariah Carey enjoyed dissing Nicki Minaj? Did you expect for Mariah to ever work with Remy Ma? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.