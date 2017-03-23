‘L&HH’ Star Erica Dixon Arrested — Watch Her Explosive Argument With The Police

Courtesy of TMZ

Yikes! Erica Dixon was arrested on Mar. 22 after allegedly fleeing the scene at a traffic stop. When the cops finally caught up to her at a gas station, an eyewitness recorded their explosive argument with the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ alum. Watch her bust unravel, here.

What started out as a speeding ticket for Erica Dixon, 32, turned into a wild goose chase between her and the police. From start to finish, the former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star’s arrest is caught on camera, so let’s rewind all the way back to the beginning. Erica was pulled over by police for speeding on the night of Mar. 22. She claims she accepted the ticket, hopped back into her car and continued driving — but the police still followed because they believe she was being detained, according to TMZ. It was then that Erica allegedly fled the scene.

However, the reality star couldn’t hide from the police for long. Within minutes they caught up to her at a gas station, and OH BOY was she mad! “Step out of the vehicle,” one officer says, but she doesn’t comply. Four different officers then approach her black car and nearly yank her out of the driver’s seat…still doesn’t work. Then, with SIX authorities surrounding her car, Erica finally decides it’s a good idea to follow orders…sort of.

Erica was arrested at the gas station for disorderly conduct. She was shouting at the cops and pulled away when they tried to place handcuffs on her. “This is ridiculous,” she says. “What am I under arrest for? Why are you touching me?” Her anger definitely didn’t help the situation. The good news is, Erica didn’t stay booked for long. She was taken to a nearby detention center where she was cited and released shortly after. It was just a slap on the wrist…this time, anyway.

