Get The Cult Favorite Beauty Product Kim Kardashian Wore That You Need For Summer

REX/Shutterstock

The weather is (hopefully) getting warmer which means less clothing and less makeup! Nothing is worse than a full face of heavy foundation on a hot day, so get Kim’s go-to for sheer coverage below.

In the past, Kim Kardashian was never spotted without extremely full coverage makeup. But now, she likes to show off her gorgeous skin! Plus, as a mom, I’m sure it saves her tons of time!

Her go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic did her look for the Impact Awards on March 11, and revealed the products he used on Kim’s app.

Her face looked perfect and glowing — instead of a heavy foundation, she was wearing a tinted moisturizer! The exact product was Laura Mercier’s Tinted Moisturizer, which is loved by makeup artists, celebs and beauty editors worldwide!

It gives just enough coverage, while also providing hydration AND SPF. It’s literally perfect for spring and summer!

Mario created a “matte monochromatic look” for Kim, meaning he used “similar shades and tones of the same hue on eyes, lips and cheeks.”

For extra under eye coverage, he used Laura Mercier Candleglow Concealer and Highlighter. Blend with your finger for a soft look.

Then he took an angled brush and applied Anastasia Contour along Kim’s jawline, hairline and on the sides of her nose. Blend with a beautyblender.

For a glow, he used NARS Matte Blush in Zen on cheeks using a large, fluffy brush. He used Anastasia’s Brow Definer for sexy, shaped brows.

He used the Viseart Neutral Matte Eye Shadow palette for her eyes. He sued Cafe over her entire lid, then combined chocolat and taupe into the crease and under the lower lash line. He used Ivoire on the inner corners to make eyes pop.

He drew a thin line of MAC’s liquid liner in boot black along her top lash line.

For extra volume and length, he used individual Lilly Ghalichi Sky High Lashes and covered them with Benefit’s They’re Real! Mascara in black.

He lined her lips with Kevyn Aucoin’s The Flesh Tone lip pencil in medium, and then topped with a mix of three shades (4, 8, and 11) from the Anastasia Lip Palette.

HollywoodLifers, do you like this look on Kim?

