Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Why She’s Fighting To Save Their Marriage

Uh oh! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hit another rocky patch, but the reality star is refusing to give up on their marriage. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s fighting so hard to keep their relationship alive.

It’s been hard for Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, to catch a break in their complicated romance, especially as the reality star is reliving the emotional scars from her Paris armed robbery on KUWTK while Yeezy is still recovering from his psychiatric hospitalization. The personal strains are taking a toll on their marriage and Kim is doing all she can to keep it from heading towards a divorce.

“Kim and Kanye are having such a hard time, the relationship is all over the place. Kim is doing everything in her power to keep them in a good space though, the last thing she wants is to go through another divorce. She can’t stand the thought of putting her kids through that,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The couple’s children North, three and Saint, one, are still so young and it would be heartbreaking to have their mommy and daddy split up so early on in their lives. Kim lived through her mom Kris, 61, and late dad Robert Sr. divorce and knows how hard it is to be a child in that situation.

“If she only had herself to think about it would be a different story, she’d probably have pulled the plug a while ago. But she’s got North and Saint to think about, she’s fighting hard to save this marriage for their sake,” our insider adds. Reports have surfaced that the couple’s household is filled with tension after Kim decided to air all of the scary details about her Paris robbery on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, something Ye thought should have remained private. They’re hardly ever spotted together anymore and even on their rare date nights out the couple looks so sad and miserable.

