Can this toxic relationship be saved? Two years after Kendra Wilkinson cut ties with her mother Patti, the duo will now be forced to live (and properly communicate) under one roof on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.’ Watch the explosive trailer, here!

One roof. One incredibly messy mother-daughter relationship. Two therapists who think they can help. In this new trailer for Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, Kendra Wilkinson, 31, comes face-to-face with estranged mother Patti for the FIRST time in two years. These women haven’t properly spoken to each other since the Kendra On Top reality star accused her mother of leaking private information to the press. In this new journey, Dr. Ish and Dr. V hope to fix the damaged relationship before it’s too late.

As the explosive trailer progresses, it becomes clear that Kendra has a lot of pent up feelings towards her mother. “Our last goodbye I took very seriously,” she says as they each step out of their respective limos. “What made you OK with me f*cking every guy?,” the former Playboy model asks. “No mother wants their daughter to be a whore.” But that’s not all! Kendra also explains that everytime she starts feeling happy in life, her mother comes along to “kill” that feeling. Their biggest turning point, however, was when Patti allegedly told tabloids secrets about Kendra’s personal life in exchange for money.

As if their family dynamic wasn’t complicated enough, the blonde beauty’s father ALSO chimed in to slam Patti. In an episode of Kendra Of Top, Eric tells his daughter that it’s a bad idea to reach out to her, claiming Patti spent a whole decade trash-talking him. Eric believes that Patti only sees Kendra as family, not including her husband Hank Baskett and their children. Despite Eric’s advice, Kendra is now on a monumental crossing to see if she and Patti can put the past behind them.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendra and Patti will be able to work it out?

