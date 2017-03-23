Courtesy of Snapchat

Turning tragedy into triumph, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are bouncing back from their terrifying robberies. With the help of Tony Robbins, the reality stars learned how to channel their ‘fear into power.’ Read on to hear about the seminar!

Still healing from the horrifying Paris Fashion Week robbery, Kim Kardashian, 36, took her sisters to see Tony Robbins, 57, speak at USC. The three-day event was an “Unleash The Power Within” seminar, teaching people how to embrace tragedy and come back from it stronger than ever before. Also in attendance were Kanye West, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, who was also robbed just a few days ago. While it certainly helps to bump up security and add extra bodyguards, Tony’s lessons added a fresh perspective.

Going back to the source of fear, Kim was held at gunpoint by 5 masked French men who stole her engagement ring. Just as the mother-of-two thought she had moved past it, she was forced to relive the nightmare all over again on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim confesses to Khloe and Kourt that she was “mentally prepped” to be raped the second the robbers broke into her Parisian flat. In the days that followed, the reality star’s entire family made a promise to themselves that they would keep glitzy belongings (like fur coats, lavish jewelry, and sports cars) OFF social media.

Unfortunately, that oath didn’t stop Kendall from being robbed. $200,000 worth of jewels were stolen from the model’s house on Mar. 15, according to TMZ. Since the break-in happened in the middle of the night, there’s a good chance Kendall was HOME sleeping just a few feet from the robbers. Thankfully, the Vogue covergirl made it out of the traumatic situation unharmed. Now it’s poor Kendall who has to learn to overcome her fears, and who better to help than Tony?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kendall learned how to overcome fear from Tony's seminar?

