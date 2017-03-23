Javi Marroquin & Madison Channing Walls Romance: Is His Ex Kailyn Lowry Jealous?

Courtesy of Instagram

Ever since Javi Marroquin and Madison Channing Walls confirmed they’re dating, fans have been wondering how his ex, Kailyn Lowry, feels about their romance. Well, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned what the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star thinks about their relationship. To find out, keep reading!

“Kailyn [Lowry] says she’s so over Javi [Marroquin] and doesn’t care that he’s got a new girlfriend, but she’s acting real jealous. She’s been checking out Madison [Channing Walls] on social media since she found out about her and Javi,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Oh boy. It’s funny that Kailyn’s jealous, considering she’s the one who pulled the plug on her marriage to Javi. But maybe it took Javi getting together with another woman for the Teen Mom 2 star to realize that she still has some feelings for him. And because she’s jealous, Kailyn doesn’t want her two boys — Isaac and Lincoln — around Madison.

“Javi can date whoever he wants, but Kailyn really doesn’t want her sons around her. That’s always the way she tries to control him — she uses the kids. It’s no surprise that she’s threatened by Madison, the girl is so pretty with this perfect bikini body. Kailyn’s feeling pretty big right now, so seeing Javi with Madison stings. She won’t admit it, but it’s so obvious she’s bitter,” our source adds.

As we previously told you, Kailyn is currently expecting her third baby with a mystery man. She has yet to identify her baby daddy, but she’s due to give birth sometime in late summer. Maybe once she gives birth, she’ll focus less attention on Javi and Madison. Keeping tabs on an ex’s new lover is never good.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Javi dating Madison? Do they make a cute couple? Do you think they’ll last? Tell us below!

