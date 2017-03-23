Jim Ross’ Wife Dead: WWE Legend’s ‘Angel’ Tragically Dies 2 Days After Vespa Crash

Courtesy of Twitter

We are absolutely devastated for Jim Ross, who revealed on March 22 that his wife, Jan, tragically passed away two days after she was left with multiple skull fractures in a Vespa crash.

“A priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight,” Jim Ross wrote on Twitter March 22. “My little Angel is gone.” The devastating message comes less than two days after Jim revealed Jan was involved in a terrifying accident while riding her Vespa home from the gym on March 20.

A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone. 🙏🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 23, 2017

“She was struck behind by an automobile driven by a 17 year old young man,” Jim explained in a blog post. “Jan suffered a catastrophic brain injury including multiple skull fractures. My little Angel was unfortunately not wearing a helmet which arguably would have prevented the extreme nature of her injuries.” Jan’s scooter and the car that hit it both caught fire in the accident, and Jan was left fighting to stay alive on life support.

In his blog post, Jim gushed over how much Jan supported him during his 21 years in the WWE, especially during his struggle with Bells palsy, a muscle weakness in the face. “She helped me battle thru multiple bouts of depression as a result of the multiple Bells palsy attacks, my dependance on Ambian, and nursed me back to health after serious colon surgery that threatened my life,” he explained. “And she never completed one time. This woman loves me more than I’ll ever deserve and simply knowing her has enriched my life to levels that I can never repay.”

In the days following Jan’s accident, Jim begged his Twitter followers and fans for their prayers during this incredibly difficult time, but unfortunately, her condition was simply too critical. “My wife would be so moved to know how many of you are praying for her,” he confirmed. We are heartbroken.

