Jason Day Breaks Down In Tears Over Mom’s Cancer Battle: I ‘Need Time Away’ From Golf

Everyone watching the World Golf Championships Match Play, March 22, knew something wasn’t right with Jason Day when he walked off the green and conceded the match. In an interview after his exit, Jason broke down in tears while he explained his mother’s harsh battle with lung cancer.

No one expected Jason Day, 29, to abruptly walk off the course after only playing six holes at the World Golf Championships Match Play on March 22. After losing three out of the first six holes, Jason conceded his opening-round match against Pat Perez, a move that no one knew was coming, because Jason had not been vocal about his personal problems.

However, when it got too much for him to continue on with the match, the no-1 ranked player finally revealed what he’s been going through off the green. Watch his emotional explanation, where he broke down in tears while talking about how his mother, Dening, was told she had 12 months to live in the beginning of the year.

“My back is fine, I’m 100 percent healthy… Everything is totally fine,” Jason admitted to a room full of press. It was assumed that he had walked off because of a possible injury due to his history with a fickle back. He’s actually been forced to exit numerous events in the past due to back issues.

Then, Jason paused and couldn’t speak. He begin to shield his face because he was overcome with emotions and uncontrollable tears. At that point, everyone knew everything wasn’t “totally fine.”

“It’s hard to talk right now,” Jason said. He began to explain how, at the beginning of the year, his mother was given 12 months to live due to lung cancer when she visited a doctor in Australia; That’s when he had her flown to the U.S. for treatment.

The pro golfer revealed that his mother currently has a 3-4 centimeter mass on her lung, which she is scheduled to have removed on Friday, March 24. Her surgery will be performed in Ohio, where Jason said he will be by her side.

“It’s been a very, very hard time for me to even be thinking about playing golf,” he admitted. Jason revealed that he didn’t want to leave everyone in the dark after his exit from the golf course. “So I just need some time away with her to make sure that everything goes well because this has been very, very tough for me,” he explained. “So I’m going to do my best and try and be there the best I can for her because she is the reason that I’m playing golf today… I’m hoping for a speedy recovery for her, and we can get this behind us and she can live a long, long life.” Wow.

Jason revealed that he had lost his father to stomach cancer when he was only 12-years-old. So, it’s been “hard” to see another one [parent] go through cancer again, he admitted. “Family is first,” he said of his exit from golf. “It’s just a hard time.”

With the Masters just two weeks away, it’s unclear if Jason will participate. His agent, Bud Martin, revealed that it’s unclear if Jason will play, but admitted, “I know that’s something he wants to do.” Martin also sympathized with his situation when he said, “The most important thing in his world right now is being with his mom Friday during that surgery… I think you know that she comes first.”

We’re keeping Jason and his family in our thoughts and wishing Dening a speedy recovery. HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.

