Stars are just like us! During a family trip to Aspen, Ivanka Trump experienced an adorable motherhood milestone — teaching her children how to ski! Arabella and Joseph can barely keep their tiny feet on the ground in these incredibly cute pics!

Politics shmolitics. Whilst enjoying a family trip in Aspen, Colorado, Ivanka Trump, 35, was a world away from the White House and Washington D.C. The First Daughter and hubby Jared Kushner, 36, spent quality time with their children Arabella and Joseph on Mar. 23 on the snowy hilltops. Like many parents, the couple struggled a bit with teaching their kids how to ski! Joseph sweetly positioned himself between Ivanka’s legs and made the pizza sign with his skis all the way down the mountain as Arabella watched in amazement. Their youngest child, Theodore, must have been back at the hotel.

Say what you will about her father, but Ivanka always scores major points in our book when it comes to parenting. When Donald Trump was elected President, the blonde beauty immediately brought her kids over to the White House to explore their new surroundings. The mother-of-three even posted an adorable video of 11-month old Theodore crawling on the Oval Office carpet for the first time! In the clip, Arabella picks up her younger brother and encourages him to take his FIRST steps. Ivanka can’t help but gush over the impressive milestone!

Adjusting to life inside the White House might have been a challenge for some mothers, but Ivanka makes it look totally effortless! Through a series of heartwarming pictures, the socialite-turned businesswoman proved that Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore are LOVING their time in Washington D.C. The kids still get tons of playtime at local playgrounds, and even have their own gorgeous decked-out rooms inside the historic landmark. Seriously, look how spacious and comfy Theodore’s crib looks!

