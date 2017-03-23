‘Scandal’ Recap: [SPOILER] Left For Dead After Jaw-Dropping Betrayal

WHAT THE HUCK?! The March 23 episode of ‘Scandal’ was absolutely insane. Olivia asked Huck to kill Rowan, Huck went on a mission to find a mole in OPA, and a main character’s life was left in jeopardy by a TRAITOR!

Huck and his new girl, Meg, are fighting in the ring. Take a breath, he’s just teaching her how to fight. He’s taught her well. She gets in a good punch, then they make out. A happy Huck makes me happy. Quinn and Charlie ruin their little makeout session because Huck turned off his phone and they couldn’t get in touch with him. They can’t find Liv.

Huck finds Olivia waiting by some run-down cafe. She needs him to do something for her. Something big. “I need you to kill Rowan,” she says. “I want my father dead, and I need you to do it.” Whaaaa? Liv continues to freak out at her place. She’s determined to see her father dead. Huck wants to know how she knows, especially since she’s asking him to kill her father. She spills the beans about how Jennifer Fields and Jake are involved. Huck thinks something is off. Rowan always been about the republic and keeping democracy under control. This isn’t like him.

“You have to be sure,” he says to Olivia. “You have to be sure 100 percent. If you are absolutely sure… Yeah, for you, I’ll do it.” Olivia replies, “I’m sure.” Is it just me or has Olivia’s gut been off for, like, 3 seasons? She has no idea what she’s asking Huck to do. This is COMMAND we’re talking about.

‘They Had Me’

Huck grabs his tool box and is ready to go. He spots Rowan and goes after him. How ironic, Huck ends up at the Metro station, where Liv found him all those years ago. He thinks he’s the one tracking Rowan, but Rowan ends up catching Huck in the act. Huck grabs his gun and points it straight at Rowan. Rowan knows Olivia sent Huck here to kill him. He fully admits that he killed Vargas, but not to get Mellie elected and Olivia in the White House. “I had no other choice,” he says.

He admits he was forced to kill Vargas. These people that are controlling him are powerful, the most powerful people out there. They don’t play by the rules either. “They had me,” Rowan confesses. He reveals he did it to save the life of the woman he loved, but we have to remember that Rowan killed that woman, too. Rowan tells Huck that these people are now threatening Olivia. Huck sees that Rowan is telling the truth.

Rowan warns that there’s a traitor in Huck’s midst and tells him to trust no one. Huck starts investigating and it leads him to Quinn, who has been working with Jake to protect Jennifer. Huck points a gun straight at Quinn’s head. He’s pretty certain she’s the mole. Jake says that he needed someone’s help but had to go with Quinn because he knew Huck would tell Olivia. Quinn doesn’t hesitate to point the gun right back at Huck. Thankfully, they put down their firearms.

You’re Being Played

When the two get back to OPA, Quinn is still pretty pissed at Huck that he thinks she would be capable of killing Olivia. Quinn starts pointing the finger at Meg and thinks Huck is being played. Meg is Huck’s new Becky. Huck refuses to believe Quinn. Later, Huck and Meg have sex. Afterwards, she starts asking to see Olivia, which starts to make Huck question everything.

Huck goes to the White House to see Abby. He wants to make a deal. He admits Jennifer is alive, but he wants to see Becky in return. He goes to prison and asks how she got inside his head. She plays upon his weakness — his compassion and empathy — right then and there and exposes it easily.

Huck tries to tell Olivia that Rowan has changed, that he killed Vargas to protect the woman he loved, but Olivia doesn’t buy it at all. He later sees Meg meeting with Sarah, the woman who has Rowan by the balls. Huck confronts her about it, but she swears she doesn’t know anything.

Huck, You In Danger, Boy

Quinn and Charlie find Sandra’s dead body and try to put Huck’s theory to bed for good. Olivia, Quinn, and Charlie think Rowan got in his head and he’s wrong. “I am not the one with the blindspot when it comes to your father,” Huck says to Olivia. “That’s you.” Burn.

Huck is certain that Rowan is a changed man and refuses to kill him. As he buries Sandra’s body in the woods, he notices something. He cuts open her neck (ew!) and finds a chip! He transmits the chip and finds video of Sandra, Rowan, and the people who are controlling him. Olivia watches Rowan kill Sandra and the people threaten to kill her.

Huck was right and Olivia knows it. They go to see Meg, who is now terrified of Huck. They tell her that Jennifer is alive. Olivia pleads with Meg to forgive Huck. “He loves you. He’s not a monster. He’s not. He’s changed. People can change,” Olivia says, echoing the words Huck said earlier.

The episode ends with Huck taking Meg to see Jennifer for the first time since finding out she’s alive. As soon as Meg sees Jennifer, she puts two bullets in her. Meg’s the traitor! Then she turns the gun on Huck and shoots him FOUR TIMES! With all that blood, this could definitely be the end for Huck. Is Huck dead?! My emotions can’t handle this! How am I supposed to wait a whole week?

But you know what else? After pulling the trigger, Meg tells ABBY that Jennifer is dead. Abby is also a traitor, but why?! Why does she need Huck dead? Huck has always been her friend, so this one cuts DEEP. Abby, you’ve got some explaining to do.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s Scandal? Let us know!