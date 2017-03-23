Vote To Repeal Obamacare Postponed: How To Fight To Save The ACA

REX/Shutterstock

The vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act AKA Obamacare on March 23 has been unexpectedly postponed, and that means there’s still time to let your voice be heard! Here’s how you can fight to save the healthcare bill before the vote.

Donald Trump, 70, has repeatedly said that his first action as president would be to repeal and replace Obamacare, but it’s more than two months into his presidency and that still hasn’t happened. Democrats and Republicans alike are unsatisfied with his replacement healthcare plan AKA “Trumpcare,” and on March 23 the vote to repeal the ACA has been postponed because they will not have enough votes to win. Thank goodness!

The postponement means that there ARE representatives that want to protect your right to health and maternity care, and now is the time to show them that we don’t want them to give in — and maybe change a few minds while we’re at it. Here are some ways to do that.

Go to a protest. The Resistance Near Me program allows you to find local protests and rallies to show the government that we DO NOT want Obamacare repealed. You can easily enter your location and find events near you that are coming up soon!

Contact your representatives. You can find info for your local reps right here, and once you have that info, use it! Call or email to let them know that healthcare is important to you, and you do not want Obamacare repealed. Remember: these people work for YOU, and this is one of the most effective things you can do to make your voice heard.

Sign a petition. Don’t have the time to go to a protest or type out an email? No problem! The very least you can do to show your support for Obamacare is to sign a petition. This gives organizers a solid number to show just how many people want to keep the ACA in action. This is a good petition to sign.

HollywoodLifers, what are you going to do to show Trump that you want to keep Obamacare? Let us know!

