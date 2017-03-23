Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian’s Workout — How They Lost 40 Pounds & You Can Too

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have been on such a fitness kick and both of these gorgeous sisters look better than ever. They both work out non-stop and they finally dished on how they lost 40 pounds and you can too when you follow their exact tips & workouts!

Kourtney, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, have been on an absolute roll when it comes to getting in shape and we’ve been following their snaps of their workouts, but now we finally have the secret to how they lost 40 pounds. Both sisters gave expert tips on different moves you need to try to lose a ton of weight.

Kourtney explains in her workout video, “The Two Cardio Moves You Need In Your Workout.” The two moves are: 1. Burpees & 2. Mountain Climbers. It’s easy because all you need are stairs and you can do it in your own backyard so you don’t even have to pay for a gym membership — how amazing is that?

Khloé on the other hand, spoke about her fave moves. “My Easy Booty-Building Move,” and she says, “The invisible chair squat exercise SLAYS me! All you need is a wall (or a friend who’s literally got your back) to get your glutes firing and on that road to high and tight!”

Step 1: “Lean against a wall, or ask a friend to prop you up using their body weight (peep Don’s moves above). Position yourself so your thighs are parallel to the floor, as if you were sitting in a chair. Make sure your weight is in your heels, and don’t let those knees creep out past your toes!”

Step 2: “Hold for at least 15 seconds. Work your way up to one minute as you get stronger! For an extra challenge, hold weights in either hand or on your lap. (Anything heavy works!).” She even said, “This might look easy but, honey, “sitting” has never been so hard!!!” Wow, we can’t wait to start getting in shape!

What do you guys think of their workout tips? Are you excited to try out their moves?

