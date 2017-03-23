‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Reveals The Shocking Way He Learned About Kailyn’s Pregnancy

Image Courtesy of MTV

Wow! We knew that Javi Marroquin was aware that his ex Kailyn Lowry was with child again, but we didn’t know how he found out about the pregnancy. Let’s just say the shocking news came in an interesting way!

While Teen Mom 2‘s Javi Marroquin, 24, and Kailyn Lowry, 25, are a thing of the past, they have one thing that will bind them together for the rest of their lives — their 3-year-old son Lincoln. And it just so happens that Lincoln seems to play a crucial role in keeping his parents up to date in what is going on in the other’s life.

“Lincoln is actually the one who told me [Kailyn] was having a baby,” he told E! News. “He knows what’s going on. He’s excited to have another sibling.” Oh wow! What a weird way to find out your ex is having a new baby!

Javi explained that even though he has moved on to a new relationship with fellow Real World star Madison Channing Walls, he still wants Kailyn to be happy. “Kail knows about the relationship for sure,” Javi said to the news outlet. “I’m happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place and I just want health for her and the baby.”

Javi also gave a few details on how he is handling juggling his love life while still being an awesome single dad. “I haven’t introduced [Madison] to [my son] Lincoln yet,” Javi said. “I learned from my past mistakes where I introduced him way too early on in a relationship, so now I know better.”



