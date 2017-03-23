Drake Defends Nicki Minaj From Mariah & Remy Ma: I’ve Got Your Back

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Drake to the rescue! Drizzy is team Nicki Minaj ‘all the way’ and he thinks she’s at the top of her game, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. Even though her rivals Mariah Carey and Remy Ma recently teamed up, the rapper has Nicki’s back to the fullest!

Drake, 30, has nothing but respect for Nicki Minaj, 34, so of course he’s going to defend the “Anaconda” rapper when others come for her throne! The lyricists rose to super stardom together under the Young Money label and he’s assured Nicki that his loyalty remains with her. “Drake is Team Nicki all the way. He thinks she’s by far the superior artist when compared to Remy Ma and Mariah Carey,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Drake will always have Nicki’s back and keeps reminding her that jealousy is the greatest form of flattery.” Wow!

The Love & Hip Hop star lent her vocals to Mariah‘s remix “I Don’t” on March 23, causing many to believe that Nicki’s nemeses are teaming up to make a statement. Even though they don’t say Nicki’s name on the track, they’ve both had public fall outs with the rapper. Remy recently performed her diss track “ShETHER” in Atlantic City on March 18, making it seem like she’s still coming for Nicki’s spot. “To be the queen of rap you gotta actually rap,” Remy proclaimed. “Whole industry know that your sh*t is a wrap! No, to be the queen of rap you can’t have a ghostwriter.”

Prior to that, Nicki joined Drizzy during his March 12 concert to perform their Remy diss track “No Frauds” and more of their hits. “[Drake] means the world to me,” Nicki gushed on stage. “I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams. Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf**king way. You are important, and if a n***a don’t know how to treat you, he got to get the fuck out your motherf**kin’ life.” That last line is seemingly directed towards her ex Meek Mill!

Nicki enlisted Drake and Lil Wayne’s help for the scathing track “No Frauds.” The rapper also dropped “Regrets In Your Tears” and “Changed It,” as a way to express herself! Even though it seems like this feud is dying down, Nicki warned Remy that she has a “bunch more” coming.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki’s always going to have Drake’s support? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.