Trump’s Suing A Girl, 17: Why His Lawyers Are Targeting High Schooler Over A Website

Looks like Donald Trump may be even more childish than we thought! Proving he cares a little TOO much about what people think of him, the president has reportedly ordered a 17-year-old girl to take down her ‘offensive’ kitten website. Sounds crazy, right? Get all the details here!

As if Donald Trump, 70, has nothing better to do, a 17-year-old girl named Lucy has reportedly told the Observer in an email interview that the president is on the verge of suing her! The wildest part? It’s over a KITTEN website she created. In her interview, Lucy explained she wanted to make a “fun little” site to add to her resume, which is when she came up with the idea for trumpscratch.com. Her website allows users to swipe at Trump’s face with a kitten paw while a soft indie song played in the background. LOL.

But apparently not everyone has a sense of humor, and, as harmless as Lucy’s website seems, it allegedly struck a negative chord with Trump — who apparently sent his legal team after her. Lucy reportedly received a cease and desist letter from the president’s lawyers, demanding she take down her online creation. The letter reportedly also argued that her site tainted the “internationally known and famous“ Trump trademark…whatever that means.

However, a representative of the Trump Organization, not to be confused with The White House, reportedly told the Observer that no such letter was ever sent. In addition, an external PR firm ALSO disputed the Observer’s claim. Either way, Lucy told the publication that she changed the name of her site after receiving legal advice from a family friend. Since Mar. 2, her site has been called kittenfeed.com. The alteration was apparently not enough though, and Trump’s lawyers reportedly contacted her again because, according to Refinery29, the new site linked to anti-Trump merchandise.

Lucy, who spent three hours making the website, said she is dumbfounded by Trump’s continued interest in her project. “It’s … outrageous that the president of the United States has his team scouring the internet for sites like mine to send out cease and desists and legal action claims if we don’t shut down,” she said. She also told the Hollywood Reporter that she believes a motivator behind Trump’s actions towards her is that he’s “concerned about what people think of him.”

The teen is set on keeping her website up and running despite the alleged warnings from the organization. She has, however, made some additional changes. For example, she updated the graphics on the bobbing Trump heads, showing cat scratches after the user paws his face, and added a banner on the site that reads “Trump seems tough at first, but he gets weaker with every scratch.”

