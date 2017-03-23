It’s been more than a year since Rick Ross was photographed getting handsy with Joseline Hernandez at his 40th birthday party, and he’s finally dishing on whether or not more went down between the pair. Check it out here!

Joseline Hernandez’s man, Stevie J, went off on Rick Ross after a photo surfaced of the rapper cozying up to Joseline in Jan. 2016. It caused some tension between the trio, and now, Rick has finally revealed if a hook up went down after the risque shot was taken. The answer is NO, he told Wendy Williams, but he certainly didn’t seem opposed to the idea. “That just felt right,” he said of his hand placement in the pic, with a coy smile. “For that moment, we just took that picture.”

Looks like it's going down on the bus 😩😩😩 #RickRoss #StevieJ #JoselineHernandez #LiraGalore #BattleOfTheBuses A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2016 at 1:56pm PST

Stevie and Joseline split on season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2016, so there was major speculation that Rick was the cause of the breakup. However, this was just the beginning of the pair’s relationship problems — in 2016, Joseline also got pregnant with Stevie’s child, and it led to a major custody war before the baby was even born.

Just weeks before their daughter, Bonnie Bella’s, birth, Stevie called the cops on Joseline and claimed she physically attacked him. He filed documents urging the court to require her to get psychological help and alleged that she sent him verbally abusive texts telling him he’ll “never” see his daughter while also claiming that she allegedly used drugs while pregnant.

However, by Feb. 2017, it appeared the two were back together — especially after she posted a photo kissing him on the cheek! They have yet to actually verbally confirm that the relationship is back on, but all signs point that way!

