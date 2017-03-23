Courtesy of Instagram

Take that! Chris Pratt fired back at body shamers who dissed him for looking ‘skeletal’ on March 23, and his response was absolutely priceless. The ‘Jurassic Park’ star managed to show off his amazing sense of humor with the best comeback ever!

Chris Pratt, 37, has been posting videos of the healthy snacks he’s been eating while filming Jurassic World 2, and some of his followers called him out for looking “skeletal.” Instead of shying away, he fired back with an epic message directed towards his body shamers on March 23. “So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK,” the actor wrote via Instagram. “Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal.’ Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts.” Ain’t it the truth!

To poke fun at himself, Chris shared a “selfie” of a T-rex skull to joke about how bony he appears. “So to prove my security in the way I look I’m posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight,” he wrote via Instagram. “500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.” Some fans are loving that Chris clapped back at his nay-sayers, while others are defending their statements as a true concern for his health.

Chris has been documenting his diet regime while filming alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, showing the world what it’s like to be on a movie star diet. In the first installment, he enjoyed a baobab, banana, cacao and chia smoothie. During one cheat day, the actor snacked on an olive oil pistachio cake, but since he was “embarrassed,” he uploaded a new video eating a “manly” snack: an apple. This caused some to get ticked, since they thought he looked underweight.

However, Chris is much happier at his current weight, since he always felt exhausted when he weighed 300 lbs. “I was impotent, fatigued, emotionally depressed. I had real health issues that were affecting me in a major way. It’s bad for your heart, your skin, your system, your spirit,” he revealed to Men’s Health U.K. in 2015. It looks like the tables have really turned for him!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chris’ response to his body shamers? Tell us!

