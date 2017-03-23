Karlie Redd’s New Man Ceaser ‘Still Got Love’ For Yung Joc Despite Small Penis Diss

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Yung Joc put his ex, Karlie Redd’s new man, Ceaser Emanuel on blast. But, Ceaser’s already got a shocking response! Yung Joc hit him where it hurts, but the Ceaser said he’s not about fighting over women. So, is he not with Karlie Redd anymore?!

Well, that was unexpected. Ceaser Emanuel, 37, is all about the “love” even though Yung Joc, 33, dissed his manhood on March 22, when he accused him of having a small penis. Ceaser took to Snapchat on the same day, where he posted a puzzled-looking video with the caption, “Damn homie, I still got luv for you.”

After Ceaser was tagged in his own video, which was posted online by itsonlyentertainment, he spoke out further about the situation. “Where I’m from we don’t fight over pu$$y,” Ceaser said under the account’s post. “Still got love for homie but I guess it’s welcome to the A! #BlackInkAtlanta we here.”

Ceaser clearly stated that he doesn’t fight over women, aka Karlie Redd, 38. So, was he taking the high road in Joc’s beef, or was he choosing not to get involved with Karlie? While that’s all Ceaser said, we’re thinking that he may have just been playing the bigger person role. Not to mention, Karlie supposedly jumped to his defense and slammed Joc after his shrewd comments.

“This is what a needle penis look like,” Karlie apparently wrote, via the Instagram photo, below. “What Real Man Talk About Another man penis! I know you miss me… [read below]. Don’t come for me Unless I send for you! Lace Front Wearing MF! #PETTYCHAMP… Don’t mess with my man!” Wow.

#KarlieRedd comes for #YoungJoc after he shades #ceaserblackink's penis size A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

On March 22, Karlie admitted that she’s in a “celibate relationship” with Ceaser, when she spoke on the Ed Lover Show. And, she’s apparently taking the relationship pretty serious, since she admitted that she “wants to make sure that it’s real.”

While Ceaser and Karlie seem to remain a united front, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Joc is a pretty bitter right now. “Joc is so salty about Karlie moving on with Ceaser,” our source said. “He wants her back and she’s not giving him any attention right now.” Uh-oh. We also learned that “Joc has been blowing up her phone ever since the news about her and Ceasar hit… it’s driving him crazy.” Damn!

We’ll have to see how this one plays out on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 6, when it airs every Monday on Vh1! Until then, we’re definitely waiting on a response from Joc…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ceaser and Karlie? Did you like her better with Joc?