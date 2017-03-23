Casey Wilson Pregnant: ‘Happy Endings’ Star Expecting Second Child With Husband

REX/Shutterstock

Seems like Casey Wilson and David Caspe will definitely have a very ‘happy ending’ one day thanks to a joyous new development in their lives — the couple just announced they are expecting their second child!

Casey Wilson, 36, and David Caspe, 38, will soon be bringing another bundle of joy into this world, and the actress couldn’t have been more excited to make the fantastic announcement on March 22! “Some big news on me end, which is that I am pregnant again,” the Happy Endings star revealed to listeners during the most recent episode Bitch Sesh, a hit podcast she co-hosts with comedian Danielle Schneider.

Casey said that she is now in the second trimester of her second pregnancy and is “so excited” about the upcoming birth of her new little one. Casey and David currently have a 2-year-old son, Max Red, and they’ve been dying for him to have a sibling for some time now!

Casey has always made it known that she and David — who actually created both of the comedy series his wife starred in, ABC’s Happy Endings and NBC’s Marry Me — planned to have more than one child. “We both come from two-kid families and I can’t imagine going through life without a sibling, especially later in life,” she once told Fit Pregnancy.

Casey and David wed in May 2014 in a gorgeous outdoor wedding in Ojai, Calif, surrounded by only their close friends and family. Prior to tying the knot, the former Marry Me actress and David dated for two years. We wish Casey and David all the happiness in the world as they welcome their new little one, and we hope that Max enjoys being a big brother!

HollywoodLifers, leave your congratulations for Casey, David and Max below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.