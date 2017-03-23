Carrie Underwood’s Son, 2, Is The Cutest Yoga Partner: Watch Them Downward Dog

Thanks to Carrie Underwood’s adorable son Isaiah, working out has NEVER looked cuter! Joining his mom for her regular fitness grind, the sweet 2-year-old couldn’t help showing off some moves of his own as he mimicked her — and seriously, the result is the cutest video you’ll see all day!

Carrie Underwood, 34, has a new gym buddy in her and her husband Mike Fisher‘s, 36, two-year-old son Isaiah. And while the country star may not need any more help getting in shape — I mean, have you SEEN her calves? — her little boy is more than willing to keep her company during her daily yoga stretches. We are all about this adorable mother-son pair!

Taking to Instagram on Mar. 22, Carrie shared a cute clip of her workout routine with her 5.6 million followers. But she wasn’t sweating it out alone! The blonde beauty was joined by Isaiah who was working just as hard as she was, going through all the same yoga motions — even downward dog!

“My workout buddy…mama’s in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs…whatever works! #StayThePath PS, please excuse my yoga form…I don’t do much yoga, but like to stretch…” Carrie captioned the clip, which has already racked up well over one million views. “Omg that is the freggin cutest video lol what a doll ! ❤️,” one fan commented on the vid. Another gushed, “That is simply what life is all about. God Bless.”

The candid moment comes after Carrie announced she’d be performing at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2. But while the American Idol alum clearly loves her career, it’s her son who always takes top priority — and lately, she’s been spending major quality time with him.

“He is a bit of a ham, and he knows it,” Carrie told People magazine of Isaiah back in February. “He knows when he’s being funny. And I’ll start laughing at something, and he’ll keep doing it.” She continued, “He loves to sing, he loves to dance and he loves to just be kind of a show-off. So I laugh all day, every day.” Aw! And now her fans have gotten to see that goofy side of him as well.

