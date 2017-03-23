Brad Pitt: Why He’s Still Not Ready To Date After Angelina Jolie Split

REX/Shutterstock

Time to move on? Not so fast. A new report reveals that soon-to-be divorced for a second time, Brad Pitt, is nowhere near ready to start checking out other fish in the sea as his split from Angelina Jolie is in the final stages.

Brad Pitt, 53, wants to be a bachelor again. Well, it may not necessarily be what he wants, but it’s definitely how he’s going to remain, according to a new report by PEOPLE. While the report claims Brad is in much “better spirits” now that he is finally able to work with his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, 41, on finalizing their divorce, it also says he has zero interest in finding Mrs. Pitt #3 any time soon.

“He often has friends over,” a source close to the actor shared with the outlet. “Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it.” On top of that, a source shared that “things are definitely calming down” between him, Angie and the kids, which has allowed him to keep busy with work. “He seems much happier,” another source added.

This is a world of difference from the beginning of his divorce from Angelina. Not only was Brad reportedly under investigation for an alleged altercation with their oldest son, Maddox, but he wasn’t able to see the children at all for quite some time. Now, Brad is back to strengthening his bond with the children — especially Maddox and Pax — all the while working on a permanent custody agreement with Angelina. Things are really looking up for the family, even despite the divorce, and we couldn’t be happier for them all.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the idea of Brad staying single for a while now that he and Angelina have called it quits? Do you think he could ever get back with Angelina after some time passes? Comment below!

