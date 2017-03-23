Brad Pitt Is Desperate To Give Kids A ‘Sense Of Normalcy’ Amid Nasty Split With Angelina Jolie

REX Shutterstock

Being the doting dad he is, Brad Pitt’s main wish for his & Angelina Jolie’s 6 kids is for them to grow up as ‘normally’ as possible. And HollywoodLife.com’s EXCLUSIVELY learned he feels even more strongly about this since splitting from Angie. He’s even determined to give them their own ‘self confidence!’

Despite being the kids of mega-famous actors, Brad Pitt, 53, wants his and Angelina Jolie‘s, 41, six children to grow up knowing what a normal life feels like. And he’s going to adorable lengths to make sure that happens! Since his and Angie’s divorce filing, it seems like the star’s taken an even BIGGER interest in their kids having a traditional upbringing — after all, apparently that’s something he and his soon-to-be-ex wife couldn’t always agree on.

“One thing that he and Angie differ on is the day-to-day lives of the kids,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad desperately wants to give then as much of a sense of normalcy as possible. He knows it’s tough, but he doesn’t want them growing up in a fishbowl.” We totally respect that! After all, Angelina has them jet setting around the world with her, which is great, but Brad seems to want to keep them a bit closer to home for the most part.

“He wants them to make friends, have play dates, play little league, etc.,” our source explained. “He sets up play dates at his place and has created a little park atmosphere at his Los Feliz home where they can play — everything that other kids enjoy.” Aw! But that’s not all Brad apparently wants for his kids — he also wants them to have good character and independence.

“He really wants them to be grounded and have self confidence,” our insider concluded. “Not because they are children of rich and famous actors but because of who they are as people.” And who knows, maybe Brad and Angie are getting more and more on the same page lately. After all, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the former couple have been talking more recently, and their chemistry is apparently still there!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Brad has the right idea when it comes to raising his and Angie’s kids?

