REX/Shutterstock

Beyonce made a fan’s dreams come true when she surprise FaceTimed her on March 22! She told Ebony Banks, a high school senior battling a rare cancer, that she loved her! You have to see the sweet moment, right here! And, wait until you see how everything was planned!

We seriously can’t get over this! Ebony Banks, a senior at Alief Hastings High School hasn’t been able to sit with her friends [who call her “Ebob”] in the classroom because she’s been battling stage four cancer. With everything she’s been going through, Banks’ one wish has been to Beyonce, 35.

And, when Queen Bey caught wind of the #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE on social media, that’s when she surprised Banks with a personal FaceTime call! Watch the sweet moment, via Daily Mail.

The whole social media campaign got started from Banks’ friends and her high school! “Beyoncé is one of her idols,”Karina Gutierrez, a sophomore, and friend of Banks’ at Alief High School told ABC affiliate KTRK-TV when they were trying to make everything happen. “She admires her so much, so we’re trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyoncé’s attention.” Wow.

In the clip, above, Banks told Bey that she loved her and the singer replied, “I love you,” with the biggest smile on her face. Amazing!

Alief High School even tweeted their excitement for everyone involved with pulling off the FaceTime surprise for Banks. The video and photos have since gone viral, and Banks is obviously thrilled!

The school actually held a special graduation ceremony for her in mid-March at MD Anderson Hospital where she’s being treated for cancer,” KTRK-TV said.

Banks is a member of the color guard at her school, and Director of Bands, Paul Brodt said, “I’ve seen her handle all kinds of adversity and she always does it with a smile on her face.” Even school teachers have admitted that Banks has taught them valuable lessons throughout this entire ordeal, according to the ABC affiliate.

This is honestly one of the greatest acts of kindness we’ve ever seen. We’re keeping Banks and her family in our thoughts, and we wish her well! HollywoodLifers, how sweet was that?

