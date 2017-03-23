Paige’s Fiance Alberto Del Rio Pulls Out Of WrestleCon After Sex Tape Leak

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no! WWE star Paige’s nude photo and alleged sex tape leak has taken such a toll on her that fiance Alberto Del Rio has backed out of his WrestleCon appearance to stay by her side. We’ve got his touching statement to fans, right here.

WWE star Paige is still reeling from the unauthorized leak of nude pics and an alleged X-rated sex tape Mar. 17, and she’s hurting so badly about the invasion of her privacy that her fiance Alberto Del Rio, 37, refuses to leave her side. The Impact Wrestling star was scheduled to appear at WrestleCon during Wrestlemania in Orlando FL Mar. 31-Apr. 1, but won’t be appearing to meet fans because he wants to stay close to his 24-year-old sweetie while she copes with such a traumatic experience.

“Due to the invasion of our privacy, I need to be home with the person that needs me more at the moment and our family. Thanks for your support and I’ll be seeing you next time,” he announced through PrimeTime Appearances Mar. 23. We can totally understand why he’s not up for something as jovial as a fan convention when Paige is going through such a difficult time. Props to Alberto for putting his woman ahead of his career when she really needs him the most.

Unfortunately @VivaDelRio will not be joining us @wrestlecon March 31st-April 1st. We wish him all the best! Here is his official statement: pic.twitter.com/9Gmr2GXH5H — PrimeTimeAppearances (@PrimeTimeAppea) March 23, 2017

Poor Paige’s world was turned upside down on Mar. 17 when nude photos and a raunchy sex tape that appeared to show her with a man prior to her relationship with Alberto hit the web and immediately caused a Twitter frenzy. The wrestler — real name Saraya-Jade Bevis — later confessed in a tweet that, “Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent,” but did not mention the video. Fortunately fans and fellow wrestlers rallied to her side after the total violation of her privacy, but by then the racy pics had already been circulating wide throughout the web.

HollywoodLifers, is Alberto doing the right thing by cancelling appearances to be with Paige?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.