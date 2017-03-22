‘L&HH’: Does Yung Joc Want Karlie Redd Back Now That She’s Dating Someone New?

Courtesy Instagram

Yung Joc and Karlie Redd have been on and off so many times it’s hard for us to keep up. But now that she’s dating Ceaser Emanuel from ‘Black Ink Crew,’ the rocky romance may finally be over. So, is Yung Joc ready to let her go?

Karlie Redd, 38, confirmed that she’s officially dating Ceaser Emanuel, 37, the star of Black Ink Crew and we couldn’t be happier for her. Karlie’s ex-boyfriend Yung Joc, 33, however, isn’t quite as thrilled about her new relationship status. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star is doing everything he can to win her back. “Joc is so salty about Karlie moving on with Ceasar, he wants her back and she’s not giving him any attention right now.”

“Joc has been blowing up her phone ever since the news about her and Ceasar hit but she’s not giving him the time of day, it’s driving him crazy.” We feel for Yung Joc — it always sucks when relationships end.

Our sympathy for the Atlanta based rapper only goes so far, though. After all, he’s played with Karlie’s heart SO many times. Joc even admitted to having a threesome right after the last time he reconciled with Karlie. Maybe now that she’s finally kicked him to the curb he’ll learn his lesson and treat his next woman better.

Of course, judging by Yung Joc and Karlie’s history there’s definitely still a chance she might take him back. She’s dating Ceaser right now but according to our sources things between them are far from serious. Karlie’s taking it very slow with Ceaser — she even revealed that they’re staying celibate for now because she doesn’t want to move to quickly.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Yung Joc has any shot at getting Karlie back? Or is she totally done with him? Let us know in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.