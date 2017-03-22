Yung Joc Slams Karlie Redd’s Sex Life With Ceaser In Nasty Instagram — See Pic

REX/Shutterstock, SplashNews

After Karlie Redd admitted, March 21, that she’s in a ‘celibate’ relationship with ‘Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel, her on-again-off-again man, Yung Joc couldn’t help but spark a fire. Yung Joc publicly made a comment where he compared his penis size to Ceaser’s! Crazy!

Another day, another Love & Hip Hop Atlanta blowout. Yung Joc, 33, took to Instagram on March 22, to actually repost a headline about his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Karlie Redd, 38, and her new man, Ceaser Emanuel, 37, owner of Black Ink Crew tattoo in NY. And, clearly, Joc may not be over her because he took a shot at her sex life with Ceaser [or lack there of]. “Lemme guess….?!?!?!? His needle doesnt touch the bottom like mine does!!!!!! Lol #sirpetty”, he said, which seems to be a clear comparison of penis sizes between the two Vh1 men! Check it out below!

Karlie admitted that she’s in a non-sexual relationship with Ceaser on March 21, when she spoke on the Ed Lover Show. “It’s a celibate relationship,” she said of her romance with Ceaser. “According to him, he’s not celibate. But I’m not having sex with him, so. I’m just not. I’m not ready.” Well, that is interesting.

Karlie’s reason for her new-found celibacy? — “I want to make sure that this relationship is real, because we’re both in the limelight and people are watching under a microscope,” she said. “Because of that, I just want to make sure it’s real.” Nice move!

We’re digging this relationship between Karlie and Ceaser, and like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, “Karlie likes Ceaser.” However, similar to her description in her recent interview, our source said, “it’s not serious, she’s trying to have fun.” Cute!

So, this begs the question, are she and Joc done for good? — Well, not so fast, because “Karlie and Joc are still going back and forth,” our source admitted; which is completely obvious by his Instagram diss. “They’re on a break right now,” the source said, adding, “She’s dating other guys, she’s living her life.” You go, girl!

Right now, we’re in the beginning stages of season six of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, where we’re getting to see Karlie and Joc’s relationship play out… if you can even call it that. Remember when Joc admitted to having a threesome right after he reconciled with Karlie in a preview before the season six premiere March 6? Ugh, the saga that is Karlie and Joc. We’ll just have to wait and see if Ceaser slaps back with an argument about his, you-know-what…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Karlie and Ceaser make a good couple?

