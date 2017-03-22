Yolanda Hadid Returning To TV: Is She Making An Explosive ‘RHOBH’ Comeback?

REX/Shutterstock

After Yolanda Hadid left ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ back in June 2016, we thought our lives would never be the same. But now Yolanda is returning to the small screen! So the only question is, will it be on ‘RHOBH’?

Don’t call it a comeback! Yolanda Hadid, 53, may have been a fan favorite during the four years she spent starring on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but now that she’s making her triumphant return to TV she’s not looking to do it through the Real Housewives franchise. Oh no, Yolanda is doing it her own way this time, as it was announced on March 21 that she’s getting her own unscripted series on Lifetime!

Yolanda’s show, Model Moms, will focus on the reality star’s attempts to coach young models on how to best work it on and off the catwalk. Yolanda and her team will challenge both the girls and their “momagers” during an eight-week training course that will test their abilities to make it in the industry.

But the show doesn’t just come with the chance to learn from Yolanda, as the contestants will compete for a $5,000 prize each week to use in their attempts to succeed at modeling. The model who comes out victorious at the end of the season will be signed by Yolanda’s company and have a chance to be repped by IMG Models.

While we are sure fans will be sad to hear Yolanda won’t be returning to RHOBH, we think they can all agree she is the perfect fit to host this show. Yolanda is not just a former model, but her children, Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid are all young pros in the industry. Can you say “match made in heaven”?

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Yolanda’s new reality TV series, Model Moms? Give us all your thoughts below!

