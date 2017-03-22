Nick Viall & William Shatner Feuding: ‘Star Trek’ Star Urges Fans To Vote Him Off ‘DWTS’

REX/Shutterstock

This is so bizarre! During the March 20 premiere of ‘Dancing With the Stars’, William Shatner took to Twitter to blast Nick Viall, who’s currently competing on the ABC series, and beg fans to vote him off! And now, Nick has finally responded to the hateful tweets. See it all here!

We had no idea William Shatner — of all people — had such a disdain for former Bachelor star Nick Viall! During the March 20 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, the Star Trek star took to Twitter and asked his fans to vote Nick OFF the ABC competition series. Why? Well, see the tweets below.

“My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me?” William Shatner tweeted on Monday evening. “Whoever your favorite is – just not Nick – make the 10 phone calls for them… How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick?”

So why does William hate Nick? He said, “He lives up to the homonym of his last name,” before adding, “Watch Andi [Dorfman]’s Bachelorette Season where he started this Viall journey.”

Some fans came to Nick’s defense, but William continued, “Leopards don’t change their spots. Don’t be surprised if he shows up again on paradise. I won’t be.”

Nick then responded to the tweets himself with a sad face emoji. And Nick’s DWTS partner, Peta Murgatroyd, also tweeted crying face emojis, to which William said, “Peta, you know I love you. Congratulations on becoming a mommy. Just can’t cheer you on this season. Love to Maks & Shia.”

William Shatner failed to give any more details as to why he dislikes Nick, but he might have to watch him dance for a few more weeks because Nick wasn’t that bad during the premiere.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised William Shatner hates Nick Viall? Tell us how you feel below!

