Elizabeth Olsen Dating Robbie Arnett? What To Know About The Handsome Indie Musician

Love is in the air for Elizabeth Olsen, who appears to be head-over-heels for her new beau, Robbie Arnett. Here’s everything you need to know about the man who has captured Elizabeth’s heart!

1. He’s an indie musician.

Robbie Arnett is a vocalist in the indie band Milo Greene, a group that Robbie started with his college squad back in 2009. The band is actually pretty good, having achieved chart-topping success with their self-titled debut album.

2. He and Elizabeth are already exclusive, but haven’t been dating that long.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie’s relationship began back in February when the pair met on vacation in Mexico. How hot is that? “They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him,” an insider told E! News. “She deserves it. It’s very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already.”

3. He puts up some pretty weird Instagram posts.

Robbie posted a pic of himself standing in front of a brightly painted wall that appears to have been taken in Mexico (possibly on the trip where he met Lizzie) and captioned it, “that time i was in san jose del cabo. rt after that hot tub. after those special gummies. after that mescal margarita. before the purple made my legs look really strong.” So, yeah.

4. He might want to work with Lizzie in movies.

Or at least do the music for them. “Originally when we started this band we wanted to create music that we could potentially see being placed in movies and TV,” Robbie’s band mate Marlana Sheetz told CBS News in 2012. “We really love scoring and that’s how we wanted the music to sound.”

5. He may not work in movies, but he still enjoys them, a LOT.

Robbie fills his Instagram page with pics of movie posters. He most recently put up the poster from the 1995 horror-comedy, Vampire in Brooklyn, starring Eddie Murphy and Angela Bassett. He’s definitely got interesting taste!

