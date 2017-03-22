Chuck Barris: 5 Things To Know About The Late Game Show Creator & Hilarious Host

REX/Shutterstock

Chuck Barris was one of the most charismatic hosts on television. As the creator of multiple popular game shows, he probably would have wanted fans to honor his memory in fun and lighthearted ways. Here’s 5 fast-facts you need to know!

1. You’ve definitely played his games!

Chuck Barris, 87, is best known as the host of The Gong Show and the creator of The Dating Game and The Newlyweds Game. After starting his own self-named production company in 1965, the became the king of daytime television on ABC. His debut show, The Dating Game, was considered a revolution at the time because it was the first show where contestant flirted with each other on-air.

2. He helped shape The Game Show Network.

If you’re as obsessed with Jeopardy and Family Feud as we are, then you know ALL ABOUT The Game Show Network. The Newlywed Game aired on ABC for NINETEEN years before switching over to The Game Show Network where it’s currently hosted by Sherri Shepherd.

3. You’ll never guess what he did before getting on TV!

Believe it or not, Chuck claims to have worked as an assassin from the 60’s to the 70’s for the CIA. He writes about it in his autobiography, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which later became a 2002 movie starring George Clooney and Sam Rockwell. To this day Chuck hasn’t provided proof of his alleged time in the CIA.

4. Sadly, Chuck passed away on Mar. 21.

It breaks our hearts to report that the legendary game show host died inside his Palisades, New York home at the age of 87, his publicist confirmed on Mar. 22, 2017. Chuck died of natural causes.

5. Chuck will forever be loved and remembered by his family.

Chuck leaves behind one daughter named Della, whom he had with Lyn Levy. They were married from 1957–1976. Later on Chuck remarried with Robin Altman from 1980–1999.

