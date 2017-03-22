Abu Izzadeen: 5 Things To Know About The UK Parliament Attack Suspect

REX/Shutterstock

The lead suspect behind the terrorist attack on London has been identified as Abu Izzaden, a radical Muslim who allegedly rammed his car into a crowd of people on Mar. 22. Here are five disturbing facts about the extremist that will leave you with chills!

1. Abu Izzadeen committed multiple terror attacks before his death.

The charges against Abu date all the way back to 2008. That was the first year he was convinced to inciting terrorist acts and funding terrorism in the United Kingdom. Police jumped on Abu’s trail after he was heard giving hate-filled speeches at the Regents Park mosque in London.

4 kişiyi öldürüp onlarca kişiyi yaralayan bu şahsın adı Abu Izzadeen.

Neden islamla bağlantı kuruyorlar anlamadım?#Londra #Westminster pic.twitter.com/8n30O07S3n — Seyyah ❂ (@hayirLiseyyah) March 22, 2017

2. The following year, Abu fled from the UK.

Police found Abu and another Islamist militant aboard a train in Hungary that was headed for Bucharest, Romania. Because Abu left the UK without notifying the officials, he was sentenced to two years in prison in 2016 for breaching the Terrorism Act, according to BBC.

3. Then in 2017, Abu allegedly attacked again.

On the one-year anniversary of the ISIS attack on Brussels (Mar. 22), Abu allegedly drove his car into a crowd of people on the Westminster bridge, killing at least four and injuring about 20. Abu is also believed to be the man who stabbed a police officer on UK Parliament grounds — just one mile away from where Queen Elizabeth was staying. Abu was allegedly shot dead by police shortly after.

4. But where did he come from? What’s his background?

Abu, originally named Trevor Brooks, was born in the UK to Jamaican parents. After converting to Islam at the age of 17, he changed his name to Omar Izzadeen, according to The Guardian. He spoke fluent Arabic, and was believed to be radicalized by Omar Bakri Muhammed and Abu Hamza al-Masri.

5. What about his motives?

When news broke out of the July 7, 2005 bombings in London, Abu confessed to feeling proud and moved by the attackers. “They should be praised widely,” he told BBC at the time. It was only three years later the Abu started carrying out terrorist attacks in the UK.

UPDATE: A report that identified Abu Izzadeen as the London terrorist attacker has now been withdrawn, according to the NY Post. Turns out he was mistakenly named the attacker, following multiple source claims that Abu is actually ALIVE and in jail for crimes he previously committed.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is responsible for carrying out the terrorist attack in South London? Comment below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.