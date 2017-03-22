USA Vs. Puerto Rico Live Stream — Watch The World Baseball Classic Finals Online

REX/Shutterstock

Play ball! It all comes down to this one game. USA will be taking on unbeaten Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic Finals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Watch the game online here on Mar. 22nd at 9pm EST.

This game is going to be epic! Team USA has been grinding out wins to reach the finals of the World Baseball Classic while Puerto Rico has been having a party and enjoying the ride. Baseball fans across the world will have their eyes peeled on this game as two powerhouses, stacked with Major League talent, clash in a single game, winner-take-all WBC Finals battle. Emotions will run high as young gunslinger Seth Lugo, 27, takes the mound for Puerto Rico against the tough right-hander Marcus Stroman, 25.

USA will be looking for revenge after losing to Puerto Rico earlier in the 2017 tournament 6-5 on Mar. 17th, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. In that game, the same starting pitchers were used as will be taking the mound here and USA’s manager Jim Leyland will be hoping for a different outcome. But Puerto Rico will be hard to beat. While USA has been squeaking by with one run wins, as they did against Japan in their 2-1 semifinals win, Puerto Rico has been backing-up solid run production with error-free defense. This game should be electric.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big game? Do you think Team USA can pull off the big win for the home fans or will the team from Puerto Rico get the W? Let us know who you think will bring home the 2017 WBC title!

