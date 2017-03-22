UK Parliament Attack: Queen Elizabeth One Mile Away From Terror Incident — Is She Ok?

REX/Shutterstock

All the while an attacker rammed his car into a crowd of people and stabbed a police officer on UK parliament grounds, Queen Elizabeth was staying just ONE mile away from the terror incident. Read on to find out if she’s safe and sound!

It was definitely a close call, but Queen Elizabeth, 90, is unharmed following the tragic London attack. She was inside Buckingham Palace — just one mile away from UK’s parliament grounds where a police officer was stabbed to death. The Royal Standard were flying above the world famous landmark during the terror-based attack to keep the Queen safe, according to People. The Queen made it out of harm’s way in the knick of time, as she met with Pisanu Suvanajata, the ambassador of Thailand, and his wife earlier in the day.

Following the attack that left at least four people dead, the Houses of Parliament were put under lockdown. It is for that reason that Buckingham Palace staffers reportedly refused to comment on the royal family’s security matters. As for the Queen’s son, Prince Charles was safe and sound in Yorkshire in Northern England carrying out his usual daily duties. Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was also far away from the attack in south London as she was visiting a school 70 miles north in Newmarket. Thank goodness!

Unfortunately, multiple innocent bystanders were not so lucky. At least 20 people were injured when the attacker (who was quickly shot dead by police) rammed his car into a crowd of people on Mar. 22 — the one-year anniversary of the ISIS attack on Brussels. Social media videos show bodies scattered across the Westminster bridge, and one woman was even pulled into River Thames amid the horrifying chaos. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said the situation is “being treated as a terrorist attack until the police know otherwise.” We’ll be praying for London and all of those involved!



