UK Parliament ‘Terror’ Attack: Terrifying Photos Of Scene On Westminster Bridge

London’s Metropolitan police responded to a horrific shooting, March 22, on the Westminster Bridge. Four people have been pronounced dead, and 20 others as injured. Click inside to see photos from the awful tragedy, police are treating as a terrorist attack.

Officers, including firearms officers are on the scene in London after an unidentified individual(s) reportedly mowed down innocent people with a truck on the Westminster Bridge outside the UK Parliament and Palace of Westminster on March 22. You can watch live coverage, HERE. Click in the gallery, above, to see photos from the horrific attack.

The attacker allegedly used a vehicle, a knife, and a gun to injure numerous, innocent people. Again, this is all reported information, and an attacker(s) has NOT been identified. In frightening video footage shown by CNN — during LIVE coverage — a bystander documented shots being fired outside Parliament.

What has been confirmed is the following:

— Four people have been confirmed dead — one of which was a police officer who was stabbed and the alleged attacker; 20 others have “catastrophic injuries.”

— London’s Metropolitan police stated that they’re treating the incident as “a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”

— British Prime Minister, Theresa May, 60, has been confirmed safe and OK by a spokesperson from her UK office.

— The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has issued a statement on the attack, which you can read, here.

— The gates have been closed at Buckingham Palace as a precautionary measure.

People run out of UK parliament following major security incident in London https://t.co/4bbN3OyPG2 pic.twitter.com/cqq4vQgPw2 — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2017

It is unclear at this time if there were multiple people involved in the attack.

UK Metropolitan police released a statement on the incident, saying citizens should avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube. “This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident,” the statement read. For any photos or footage from the scene obtained by the public, Police are appealing to send anything to THIS address.

Today — March 22 — marks the one year anniversary of the Brussels attack.

