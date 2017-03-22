UK Parliament Attack: British Prime Minister Theresa May — Is She Ok?

REX Shutterstock

After tragic reports from London claimed that as many as 12 people were shot and injured on the Westminster Bridge, the question remained — Where is the British Prime Minister, Teresa May? We’ve got all the answers, right here.

Theresa May, 60 IS safe, according spokespeople in her UK office. She was evacuated shortly after the tragic shooting on the Westminster Bridge outside the UK Parliament and Palace of Westminster on March 22. You can watch live coverage, HERE.

Multiple witnesses in numerous reports claim that they saw May with her undercover police detail being smuggled away to safety following the incident.

The British Parliament and its surrounding areas are on lockdown after a reported shooting on March 22, according to London’s Metropolitan police. “Officers, including firearms officers, are on the scene,” according to police.

It’s been reported that 12 or more people have been shot and/or injured on the Westminster Bridge after an unidentified individual(s) reportedly mowed down innocent bystanders with a truck just before allegedly opening fire.

There has been multiple reports that an unidentified man was reportedly “inside [the] Palace of Westminster grounds”. — via Sky News. It has also been reported that a police officer was stabbed. [Further details to come]

Man with knife was "inside Palace of Westminster" grounds, according to an eyewitness pic.twitter.com/ZXoKR5znbE — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 22, 2017

Metropolitan police have confirmed that they are treating this as a terrorist attack until further notice.

Today — March 22 — actually marks the one year anniversary of the horrific Brussels attack.

This story is still developing…

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.