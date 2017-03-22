Tom Cruise Dating ‘MI6’ Co-Star Vanessa Kirby?: He’s ‘Fallen’ For Her

REX/Shutterstock

Looks like Tom Cruise is back in the game! After years of living the single life since his divorce from Katie Holmes, the A-list actor may have found love once again with his ‘Mission Impossible’ co-star Vanessa Kirby!

Tom Cruise, 54, has reportedly fallen in love with his Mission: Impossible 6 co-star Vanessa Kirby, 28, according to a March 22 report from InTouch Weekly.

This relationship may not just be Tom’s first venture into the world of romance since splitting from wife Katie Holmes, 38, back in 2012, as the magazine reported that the A-lister may want to make Vanessa his fourth wife!

“He wants to make her the next Mrs Tom Cruise,” an InTouch source said of how the Top Gun actor feels about his latest love interest. Seems like Tom may be looking to truly settle down for good after losing his 80-year-old mother, Mary Lee Pfeiffer, back in February.

The actor cast the gorgeous Vanessa after seeing her stunning performance in the Netflix series The Crown, in which she played Princess Margaret. “Tom flipped for her work,” a source told InTouch. “He told the other MI producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role in the franchise’s sixth installment.” Whoa, sounds like it was love at first sight — or at first viewing on screen!

The source said that once the pair were on set together they had “instant chemistry” and she landed the role almost immediately. “He’s blown away by her endless charm and energy,” the insider said.

The lovely Brit was born in Wilmbledon and started out in the entertainment industry by doing theater, before landing roles in films like Jupiter Ascending, which starred Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tom and Vanessa would make a cute couple? Give us all your thoughts below!

