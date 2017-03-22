Teresa Giudice’s Hot Makeover: ‘RHONJ’ Star Shows Off Sexy Body In New Bikini Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

It looks like yoga does a body good! Teresa Giudice, whose mother passed away earlier this month, posed in a bikini and flaunted her abs after a yoga session on March 22. The ‘RHONJ’ star is currently vacationing with her co-stars, and she’s never looked better! See her dramatic transformation here.

“Loving the Sun☀️#yoga #vitamind #namaste,” Teresa Giudice wrote on Instagram on March 22, while vacationing in an undisclosed location with her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars. The 44-year-old reality star, whose mother passed away at the age of 66 earlier this month, seems to have gone through a major transformation recently because her body looks incredible in this new bikini pic! And based on Teresa’s recent Instagram posts, we have a feeling her sexy new body is a result of her regular yoga sessions.

Following her jail stint, Teresa revealed that she became obsessed with yoga while behind bars. And even after her release, she kept up with it. And now, it seems to be paying off! Just look at those abs!

We also love seeing a smile on Teresa’s face, especially after the recent loss of her mother, Antonia Gorga. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Teresa recently thanked her fans for their undying support during this difficult time in her life.

“Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time,” Teresa captioned a heartwarming Instagram post that included several photos of her and Antonia. “My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Teresa Giudice’s hot new makeover? Tell us below!

