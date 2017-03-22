‘Spring Breakers’ Is Becoming A TV Show — Will Selena Gomez & Original Cast Return?

It’s about time! The Selena Gomez-starring cult classic ‘Spring Breakers’ is becoming a new TV show, according to a new report. Could Selena, Vanessa Hudgens, and the rest of the cast show up on the series?! Here’s what we know!

If you need your spring break fix long after it’s over, this is the best news ever! Spring Breakers, the controversial 2012 film starring Selena Gomez, 24, Vanessa Hudgens, 28, Ashley Benson, 27, and James Franco, 38, is in the process of becoming a digital series, our sister site Deadline reports.

Unfortunately, the movie’s writer-director Harmony Korine, 44, is not involved with the series, and it doesn’t look like the original cast is either. Casting is currently underway, with the movie’s producers Chris Hanley and Fernando Sulichin onboard. Maybe the original cast could do a cameo at some point!

Since the mega-popular movie about a group of girls holding up a restaurant to fund their spring break vacation, only to get arrested and bailed out by a drug and arms dealer was released, there have been talks of a sequel. Back in 2014, James called the idea of a sequel a “poison ship” and said it would be a “terrible film.” There has been no development on the sequel since then.

HollywoodLife.com did talk to Vanessa in 2014 about a possible sequel, and while she said she wasn’t a part of it, she did say that was very “proud” of Spring Breakers.

Considering James’ thoughts on the sequel, we’re anxious to hear his thoughts on the digital series! Spring Breakers was the movie that broke Selena and Vanessa out of their Disney mold. The racy and shocking movie showed a side to the young starlets that we’d never seen before. The Spring Breakers show does not have a premiere date yet.

HollywoodLifers, would you watch a Spring Breakers TV show? Do you think the original cast would make an appearance? Let us know!