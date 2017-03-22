‘Married At First Sight’: Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast Getting Divorced

Image Courtesy of FYI

Uh oh! Getting married at first sight didn’t turn out so well for Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast, as the season four couple is divorcing after less than a year of not so wedded bliss. We’ve got the details on why they’re calling it quits, right here.

They just couldn’t make it after all. Married at First Sight season four couple Sonia Granados, 34, and Nick Pendergast, 34, are getting divorced less than a year after deciding to make a go of it as husband and wife. They each released joint statements to their Twitter accounts Mar. 22 that read, “We are sad to share that after almost a year of marriage, we have decided to separate and file for divorce. Thank you in advance for your love and support through this difficult time! We look forward to growing and continuing to learn about ourselves from what we still consider to be a meaningful experience with MAFS.”

While Nick didn’t add any caption, always hopeful Sonia wrote, “Don’t be discouraged. This is still a love story.” Aww. Even on her Twitter profile she describes herself as, “I believe in love so I signed up to marry a stranger.” Well, at least they both gave things a chance after deciding to stay together on the show’s finale, but ultimately they just weren’t meant to be.

The cute social worker from Miami turned her love life over to the folks FYI when the show paired her with Nick and they married on the season four debut in July 2016. The premise is that they live together for six weeks and at the end they can decide to remain wed or get divorced. Despite plenty of rocky moments, they ultimately decided to try to make their marriage work. On the show’s finale, Nick told her, “Sonia, I think we’ve come a long way, and we’re in a good place and moving forward in the right direction.”

“At this point, I know we’re married, but I don’t feel like I’ve assumed 100 percent husband duties — like, I feel like I’m learning them as I go. I want to continue our marriage, and I want to stay married to you,” he added. A relieved Sonia revealed in a confessional that,”Every day that passes by, he’s showing me he’s really in it and he’s looking forward to us being together forever.” It’s so sad that she’s not getting her happily ever after anymore.

