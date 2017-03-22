Courtesy of Twitter

Shocking reports out of London state that at least four people are dead, and 20 injured after a vicious ‘terror incident’ on the Westminster Bridge outside the UK Parliament and Palace of Westminster on March 22. We have details about the situation here.

UPDATE: Scotland Yard has confirmed that four people have died in the attack on Westminster Bridge in London, including the attacker, and the police officer who was stabbed in the rampage. One woman was confirmed dead by St Thomas’ Hospital; hers and the other victim’s identity are unknown at this time.

UPDATE: One woman has been confirmed dead in the Westminster attack by St Thomas’ Hospital; others reportedly have “catastrophic injuries.”

UPDATE: London’s Metropolitan police have stated that they’re treating the incident as “a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”

UPDATE: It has been confirmed that Prime Minster Theresa May is safe after being escorted from the scene by a police officer.

UPDATE: The gates have been closed at Buckingham Palace as a precautionary measure.

UPDATE: People are trapped on the London Eye ferris wheel as police continue to assess the situation.

UPDATE: The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has issued a statement on the terrorist incident:

My statement on the incident near Parliament Square this afternoon. Please visit https://t.co/NzFxlDdZ9N for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/T4s43cGzub — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 22, 2017

Metropolitan police in London report that at least a dozen people are injured after gunshots were fired on the Westminster Bridge outside the British Parliament building and Palace of Westminster around 2:40pm local time. Loud bangs were heard near the parliament building, according to a Reuters photographer on the scene, while eyewitnesses told the BBC that a car on the bridge allegedly hit people. Parliament is currently on lockdown as of press time.

People run out of UK parliament following major security incident in London https://t.co/4bbN3OyPG2 pic.twitter.com/cqq4vQgPw2 — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2017

After the car crash and shooting, the supsect reportedly made it through the security gates at the palace and attacked security guards with a knife. One officer was stabbed. The suspect was reportedly shot by police, according to House of Commons leader David Lidington, who added that there were “reports of further violence incidents” in the area, according to Sky News. Ambulances were seen treating people on the bridge after what’s being called a “firearms incident.”

UK Metropolitan police released a statement on the incident, saying citizens should avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube. “This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident,” the statement read.

March 22 is the one-year anniversary of the Brussels bombing attack.

